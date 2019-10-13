IN PICTURES: The chaotic aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis

Typhoon Hagibis, the most powerful tropical storm to hit Tokyo in decades, plowed a large portion of Japan’s main island on Saturday evening and early Sunday, bring torrential rains and high-speed winds that paralyzed the capital and neighboring prefectures.

Millions of residents in a dozen prefectures were affected by the highest level of emergency evacuation notices on Saturday night and early Sunday.

Unlike last month’s Typhoon Faxai, whose high-speed winds caused extensive structural damage, flooding Flooding from storm surges and overflowing rivers appears to account for a large part of damage from Hagibis, the 19th typhoon of the season in Japan.

Emergency workers around the country are currently working to rescue people still stranded in flood-inundated areas.

Here are but a few scenes of the destruction from Typhoon Hagibis.

Roads are flooded due to heavy rains caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward on Saturday. | KYODO A rescue worker swims as he checks the scene around a residential area in Kawasaki on Sunday that was flooded in Typhoon Hagibis. | REUTERS A car is seen partially submerged in a flooded residential of Kawasaki near the Tama River in Kawasaki on Sunday after Typhoon Hagibis hit the area. | REUTERS Aerial photo of rescue workers on Sunday morning in Sakado, Saitama Prefecture, following the heavy rains of Typhoon Hagibis. | KYODO Emergency workers rescue residents in a flooded residential area in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture. | KYODO A view of Tama river, which reached flood risk levels Saturday night during the onslaught of Typhoon Hagibis. A car sits in a flooded field in Higashimatsuyama, Saitama Prefecture, after Typhoon Hagibis swept through central and eastern Japan. | AFP-JIJI A flooded neighborhood in Kawasaki following the heavy rains of Typhoon Hagibis. | REUTERS Floating debris is seen in a residential block as floodwaters recede in the aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis in Kawasaki. | AFP-JIJI Clean-up begins in a flooded residential area in Kawasaki. | REUTERS Overflow from Iruma River in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture | KYODO Flooded apartment buildings in the Takatsu district of Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture | KYODO Chikuma River in Nagano overflows into a residential area. | KYODO

