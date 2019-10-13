IN PICTURES: The chaotic aftermath of Typhoon Hagibis
Typhoon Hagibis, the most powerful tropical storm to hit Tokyo in decades, plowed a large portion of Japan’s main island on Saturday evening and early Sunday, bring torrential rains and high-speed winds that paralyzed the capital and neighboring prefectures.
Millions of residents in a dozen prefectures were affected by the highest level of emergency evacuation notices on Saturday night and early Sunday.
Unlike last month’s Typhoon Faxai, whose high-speed winds caused extensive structural damage, flooding Flooding from storm surges and overflowing rivers appears to account for a large part of damage from Hagibis, the 19th typhoon of the season in Japan.
Emergency workers around the country are currently working to rescue people still stranded in flood-inundated areas.
Here are but a few scenes of the destruction from Typhoon Hagibis.