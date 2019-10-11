President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington Thursday before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, and then on to Minneapolis for a campaign rally. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Trump claims he does not know the two arrested associates of Rudy Giuliani despite being in photo with them

Reuters

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he does not know the two associates of his personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, who were arrested, even if they are in a picture with him.

Two foreign-born Florida businessmen, who helped Giuliani investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, were charged in a scheme to illegally funnel Russian money to a pro-Trump election committee and other U.S. political candidates, prosecutors said on Thursday.

