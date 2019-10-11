A woman stands outside a Ministop Co. convenience store in the city of Sakura in Chiba Prefecture. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Ministop tests shorter operating hours at franchise stores

JIJI

Convenience store operator Ministop Co. is experimenting with shortened service hours at dozens of its franchise shops.

Seventy stores have signed up for the trial, which began in September and runs until the end of February 2020. The initiative will be expanded if more stores wish to participate.

Based on findings from the test, the company will officially permit shorter opening hours if necessary.

“In a policy shift, we’ll consider allowing service hours other than around-the-clock operations after confirming the circumstances of franchise stores,” Ministop President Akihiro Fujimoto said in a briefing Thursday on the company’s financial results for the March-August first half.

Among domestic peers, Seven-Eleven Japan Co. is testing shortened operations at about 230 stores. According to a survey conducted in July, some 2,200 franchise stores, or about 10 percent of the total, had expressed a wish to reduce operating hours.

FamilyMart Co. is conducting a similar trial at about 20 shops. The move will be expanded to cover some 660 stores later this month.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.'s Prevacid heartburn drug is seen in this undated photo. The company is reportedly nearing the sale of a portfolio of assets in the Middle East, Africa and Russia to help reduce debt.
Takeda Pharmaceutical in final talks to sell assets in the Middle East, Africa and Russia
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. is nearing the sale of a portfolio of assets in the Middle East, Africa and Russia to separate buyout firms that could help the drugmaker raise about $1 billion to reduce ...
Nepalese traders waiting for containers to arrive from Gyirong, Tibet, line up with identity papers at the Rasuwagadhi crossing in July.
To decrease its dependence on India, Nepal eagerly awaits China rail plan
At the international border point of Rasuwagadhi (Rasuwa Fort), where Nepal fought two wars in the late 18th century with Tibetan forces and Chinese reinforcements, people now impatiently await wha...
A vender serves beer to spectators of a Rugby World Cup match at the Sapporo Dome on Sept. 22.
All four major Japan brewers log sharp sales growth in September
All four major Japanese brewers enjoyed double-digit sales growth for beer and beer-like products in September from the same month a year before, thanks to the ongoing Rugby World Cup in Japan, acc...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A woman stands outside a Ministop Co. convenience store in the city of Sakura in Chiba Prefecture. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,