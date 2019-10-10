Police officers from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service inspect a rehabilitation center run by a religious group for ex-prisoners and drug users, where some were tortured and held for years according to the police, in Arouca, near Port-of-Spain Wednesday. | TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO POLICE SERVICE / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Dozens, apparent victims of torture, found caged and shackled in religious group's Trinidad drug rehab center

Reuters

PORT, OF SPAIN – Dozens of people were found on Wednesday in squalid conditions, chained and in cages in a Trinidad and Tobago rehabilitation center run by a religious group for ex-prisoners and drug users, where some were tortured and held for years, police said.

Police said in a statement that 65 men and four women were rescued from a “modern-day slavery” operation at the Transformed Life Ministry Rehabilitation Centre in Arouca, 19 km east of the capital Port of Spain. Six people at the compound were arrested.

Images taken from the Transformed Life Ministry, which were provided to Reuters by police, showed handcuffs hanging from beds and windowless cells more akin to dog kennels at a pound. The ministry was founded 19 years ago by a pastor, Glen Awong.

Police spokesman Wayne Mystar said all the people at the center were nationals of Trinidad and Tobago. Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said the situation amounted to “human trafficking” and added that the people who were rescued stated that some of them had been imprisoned for years and been tortured.

The rescued men and women, some as young as 20 and others 60 or older, were taken to health facilities for medical treatment, the police said.

According to its website, Awong, while serving a seven-year term in prison, “answered the call from God and started his ministry within the prison walls.”

Awong and the center did not respond to requests for comment.

“Transformed Life Ministry’s mission is to serve male ex-prisoners and deportees, by providing safe transitional housing, developmental and rehabilitation programmes, to promote healthy reintegration into society,” the center says on the website.

But one person familiar with the center strongly disagreed with that description, saying a family member who had stayed there was mistreated.

“I am familiar with the place because my son was there for a few months. I felt like my son was treated as a prisoner and not a patient,” said Andrea De Silva, a photographer who has freelanced for Reuters on occasion.

She said that after her son tried to hang himself while at the center she was never contacted about the attempted suicide or even allowed to see him.

“We saw that Mickell was deteriorating and I decided to take him out,” De Silva said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

In this screenshot taken from a video by ATV-Studio Halle, a man walks with a gun on the streets of Halle an der Saale, eastern Germany, on Wednesday. At least two people were shot dead on a street in Halle, police said, with witnesses saying a synagogue was among the gunmen's targets as Jews marked the holy day of Yom Kippur.
Gunman livestreamed attack fatal to two outside German synagogue on Yom Kippur after anti-Semitic...
A gunman killed two people in a synagogue and a nearby kebab shop on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, in an attack in the German city of Halle that he livestreamed on a video-gaming ...
In this image from video, Kurdish journalist Rahim Rashidi is interviewed by The Associated Press in Washington Wednesday. A year ago, Rashidi stood up at a news conference and listened to President Donald Trump praise his people. Trump professed respect for the "great" U.S. allies, even inadvertently giving Rashidi the nickname "Mr. Kurd" as he called on him to ask a question. Trump vowed to protect them.
'Mr. Kurd' says Trump has abandoned U.S. allies in Middle East
Mr. Kurd feels betrayed. A year ago, Kurdish journalist Rahim Rashidi stood up at a news conference and listened to President Donald Trump praise his people. Trump professed respect for the "gre...
U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by California State Sen. Andreas Borgeas and U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, speaks to reporters after signing executive orders on federal regulation at the White House in Washington Wednesday.
Defying impeachment inquiry, Trump makes charges against him more certain
The combative White House letter vowing to defy the "illegitimate" impeachment inquiry has actually put President Donald Trump on a more certain path to charges. His refusal to honor subpoenas or a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Police officers from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service inspect a rehabilitation center run by a religious group for ex-prisoners and drug users, where some were tortured and held for years according to the police, in Arouca, near Port-of-Spain Wednesday. | TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO POLICE SERVICE / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

, , , , , ,