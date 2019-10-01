A set of remote islands, called Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan is seen in this picture taken from a helicopter in August 2012. | REUTERS

National / Politics

South Korean military planes fly near disputed Sea of Japan islands

JIJI

SEOUL – The South Korean Air Force flew fighter jets and other planes near Takeshima, a group of disputed islets off Shimane Prefecture, as part of a ceremony marking South Korea’s Armed Forces Day on Tuesday.

The air force conducted a demonstration of an airspace defense mission, dispatching the planes from its Daegu Air Base to the southwest of the islands, claimed by both Japan and South Korea. The ceremony was held at the base in the southern region of the country.

The Sea of Japan islands, known as Dokdo in South Korea, are effectively controlled by Seoul.

Shigeki Takizaki, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, telephoned a minister at the South Korean Embassy in Tokyo to protest Seoul’s action, saying the islands are part of Japan’s territory in light of history and international law.

Takizaki requested Seoul take action to prevent a recurrence.

Defense Minister Taro Kono criticized the flights at a news conference in Tokyo.

“Anyone can see that Japan and South Korea must cooperate in ensuring security (against North Korea), so I wonder whether the defense authorities should have taken such action,” Kono said. “I would like them to act sensibly.”

At the ceremony, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his nation’s military is a military of peace that will lead the way for reconciliation and cooperation with North Korea, as well as a military of patriotism.

The air force also unveiled F-35A stealth fighter jets procured from the United States at the ceremony.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Taro Kono
Defense Minister Taro Kono conveys concerns to Iran over rising tensions
Defense Minister Taro Kono on Tuesday spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Amir Hatami, conveying to him Japan's concerns over rising tensions in the Middle East. "80 percent of ...
This handout photo, provided by Tokyo Disneyland operator Oriental Land Co., shows an image of a parade in the Tokyo Resort in Chiba Prefecture.
Record 15.7 million visit Tokyo Disney resorts in April-September period
A total of 15.74 million people visited Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea from April through September this year, a record high for the second year in a row for the six-month period, helped by a 10...
A Nigerian man died after going on a hunger strike at the Omura Immigration Center in Nagasaki Prefecture in June.
Hunger strike death leads Japan's immigration agency to announce measures to prevent detention ce...
The Immigration Services Agency announced Tuesday a set of measures to prevent the recurrence of deaths from detention center hunger strikes and called on an expert panel to study how it can exp...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A set of remote islands, called Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan is seen in this picture taken from a helicopter in August 2012. | REUTERS

, , , , ,