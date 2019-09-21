Business / Tech

Japan to require carriers to immediately unlock SIM cards for smartphones

JIJI

The communications ministry has revealed plans to oblige major mobile phone carriers to remove SIM locks immediately upon the request of customers.

The plans were presented Friday to a meeting of a panel of experts. The ministry aims to amend relevant guidelines by year-end.

Under their new fee plans, KDDI Corp. and SoftBank Corp. were poised to keep SIM locks in place for 100 days after handset purchases. But they will likely be forced to review the policy.

SIM locks are designed to make smartphones of one carrier incapable of operating on the networks of others to prevent customers from switching to rivals.

The two carriers have announced plans under which the prices of smartphones bought with four-year installments will be discounted by up to 50 percent if the handsets are returned two years after the purchases. With the Oct. 1 enactment of the revised telecommunications business law, which effectively bans discounts for smartphones sold together with phone services, the carriers will make it possible for customers to purchase smartphones without subscribing to their respective communications services.

The ministry currently allows 100-day SIM locks to prevent users from defaulting on their monthly installments.

But the new plans announced by KDDI and SoftBank will render their phones unusable if customers do not subscribe to their communications services, leading members of the ministry panel to claim that the plan will allow the companies to “enclose” users.

At the meeting, the two companies indicated their readiness to remove SIM locks if customers meet certain conditions.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Carlos Ghosn
Tokyo court plans to hold hearing for ex-Nissan boss Ghosn next April
A Tokyo court plans to hold the first hearing of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn on April 21 on charges that he underreported his remuneration by around ¥9 billion ($83 million) over ...
A woman chooses an onigiri (rice ball) at a 7-Eleven store in Tokyo.
Japan convenience store sales rose in August for first time in three months
Japan's convenience store sales rose 0.8 percent in August from a year earlier for the first increase in three months as temperatures helped boost sales of beverages and ice cream, an industry body...
The United States is unlikely to remove tariffs on Japanese car parts in a trade agreement expected to be signed by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York next week.
U.S. unlikely to remove tariffs on Japan auto parts in trade deal
The United States is not expected to remove tariffs on imports of Japanese automobile parts in a trade agreement that the two governments plan to sign next week, sources familiar with bilateral ...

, , ,