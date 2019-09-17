Saudi Arabian daily Arab News to launch Japanese edition next month

Saudi Arabian daily newspaper Arab News is set to launch a Japanese online edition in October, the editor-in-chief of the paper announced Monday in Tokyo during a global forum of business and political leaders.

At the G1 Global Conference, Faisal Abbas said the Japanese news site will be available in both Japanese and English and will present original reporting from the Middle East and Japan, as well as translations of Arab News’ English content.

The launch of its Japanese edition is a step forward in the global development of the paper, Abbas said. The Japanese site will be the paper’s second international edition after the publisher launched one in Pakistan in 2017.

Coverage of the enthronement ceremony for Emperor Naruhito will be the first content to be published on the Japanese site at arabnews.jp.

Abbas said he hopes the news service “helps bring a better mutual understanding of both our rich cultures and become a trusted communication channel.”