Seven & I Holdings resets all 7pay passwords after ¥38.6 million hack

Seven & I Holdings Co. said Tuesday that it has reset passwords for all of the roughly 16.5 million registered 7pay IDs, which are needed to use its smartphone payment service, following a recent security breach of the service.

Users will need to register new passwords to continue using the 7pay service, and the company has set stricter rules for creating passwords.

Changing passwords will be effective in preventing illegal access, the company said.

Passwords and IDs will be needed to use not just 7pay but also Seven & I’s Omni7 online shopping site.

The company also said the number of victims of the 7pay hack stands at 807 and that the amount of damage totals some ¥38.6 million.