A customer enters a 7-Eleven convenience store, operated by Seven & I Holdings Co., in Tokyo on June 17. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Seven & I Holdings resets all 7pay passwords after ¥38.6 million hack

JIJI

Seven & I Holdings Co. said Tuesday that it has reset passwords for all of the roughly 16.5 million registered 7pay IDs, which are needed to use its smartphone payment service, following a recent security breach of the service.

Users will need to register new passwords to continue using the 7pay service, and the company has set stricter rules for creating passwords.

Changing passwords will be effective in preventing illegal access, the company said.

Passwords and IDs will be needed to use not just 7pay but also Seven & I’s Omni7 online shopping site.

The company also said the number of victims of the 7pay hack stands at 807 and that the amount of damage totals some ¥38.6 million.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

People call for wage hikes near where a labor ministry panel subcommittee is holding a meeting in central Tokyo on Tuesday.
Labor Ministry suggests raising average minimum wage to ¥901
A labor ministry panel subcommittee on Wednesday decided to suggest raising minimum wages across the country in fiscal 2019 by ¥27 from the previous year to an average of ¥901 per hour...
A man walks across the street from a Capital One location in San Francisco July 16. A security breach at Capital One Financial, one of the nation's largest issuers of credit cards, compromised the personal information of about 106 million people, and in some cases the hacker obtained Social Security and bank account numbers.
'Amateur' Capital One hack stuns financial security community
The massive data breach at Capital One appeared to be an unsophisticated attack from a single hacker, raising questions about the security of the financial system and insider threats to cloud compu...
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks during a meeting with businessmen in the American Chamber of Commerce in Sao Paulo Tuesday.
U.S. could decide on licenses for firms to sell to Huawei by next week, commerce secretary says
The Trump administration could respond by next week to companies that have requested special licenses to sell to Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur R...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A customer enters a 7-Eleven convenience store, operated by Seven & I Holdings Co., in Tokyo on June 17. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , , ,