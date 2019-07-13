Wind whips trees under a smoky red sky on Maui on Thursday. | GEORGIA C. KRONENBERG / VIA REUTERS

World

Hawaii declares emergency over Maui wildfires

Reuters

HONOLULU - Hawaii’s governor on Friday declared an emergency on the island of Maui, where firefighters were battling a blaze that forced the evacuations of thousands of people and sent huge clouds of smoke billowing over nearby beaches.

Although most of the evacuees were later allowed to return home, the blaze more than tripled in size to spread over about 9,000 acres (3,642 hectares), scorching mostly former sugarcane fields and brush.

“I am declaring our Valley Isle a disaster area for the purpose of implementing the emergency management functions as allowed by law,” Governor David Ige said in a statement.

The fire in Maui, sometimes called the Valley Isle, had been 60 percent contained by sunset but officials warned that even though the shelters were shut, they might need to reopen if more evacuations were ordered.

Authorities had also managed to contain about 35 percent of a second, smaller fire across roughly 200 acres (81 hectares), that had broken out north of the first near Kahului, forcing some voluntary evacuations.

The major blaze began in the island’s central valley on Thursday, with its flames stoked by steady winds of up to 20 miles per hour (30 kph), officials said.

Thousands of residents and visitors in the communities of Maalaea and Kihei fled as a precaution, while firefighters struggling to quell the blaze drafted in helicopters to drop water on the flames.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to buildings, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser said. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

On Twitter, the governor thanked media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who owns a property on Maui, after she opened a private road on Thursday to assist officials tackling the fire.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Extremist siege of hotel in Somalia leaves 26 dead, including several foreigners
Somali forces Saturday morning ended an all-night siege on a hotel in the southern port city of Kismayo, in which the death toll was 26 people, including a prominent Canadian-Somali journalist a...
An environmental group has charged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with sidestepping the usual public review in reapproving broader use of a pesticide despite objections from beekeepers.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency restores broad use of pesticide opposed by beekeepers
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will allow farmers to resume broad use of a pesticide over objections from beekeepers, citing private studies by the chemical industry that judge the pro...
Image Not Available
More breastfeeding could save the world $1 billion every day, study says
Not enough breastfeeding costs the global economy almost $1 billion each day due to lost productivity and the costs of health care, researchers said on Friday. A new website developed...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Wind whips trees under a smoky red sky on Maui on Thursday. | GEORGIA C. KRONENBERG / VIA REUTERS

, , ,