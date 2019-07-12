Business

South Korea demands proof from Japan for accusation of export violations

Reuters

SEOUL - South Korea said on Friday it deeply regrets accusations by some senior Japanese officials that South Korea did not enforce proper export control and Japan must present clear evidence for its assertion.

South Korea has fully enforced U.N. sanctions on North Korea and international export control regimes on sensitive materials and dual-use technology, Kim You-geun, first deputy chief at the National Security Office, said at a briefing.

South Korea has denied accusations in Japanese media that it had shipped materials that could be used in weapons programs to North Korea, as a diplomatic row intensifies over wartime forced labor that threatens to disrupt the global supply of memory chips.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Japan Display Inc. headquarters in central Tokyo
Apple supplier Japan Display secures bailout after funding shortfall
Japan Display Inc. said Friday that it has secured its ¥80 billion ($740 million) bailout package with an extra capital injection from a Chinese fund. China's Harvest Tech Investment Management ...
Seven-Eleven Japan Co. President Fumihiko Nagamatsu uses the 7pay smartphone payment service at a convenience store in central Tokyo on July 1.
External logins blocked on apps for major Japanese retail group Seven & i after 7pay security breach
Seven & i Holdings Co. has started to block on a temporary basis logins on smartphone apps run by the major retail group using IDs for five third-party platforms, including Facebook, following ...
A South Korean official arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Friday to attend a meeting with Japanese officials about Japan's recent measures on exports of high-tech materials to South Korea.
South Korea proposes U.N. probe over Japanese sanctions claims
South Korea said Friday it wants an investigation by the United Nations or another international body as it continues to reject Japanese claims that Seoul cannot be trusted to faithfully implement ...

, , , , , ,