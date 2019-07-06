Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his then-wife, MacKenzie Bezos, arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California in April last year. | REUTERS

Business

Bezos divorce finalizes, sets stage for $38 billion Amazon.com stake transfer

Bloomberg

SEATTLE/LONDON - It’s official. MacKenzie and Jeff Bezos are divorced after 25 years of marriage.

A King County, Washington judge on Friday signed an order formalizing the separation. That sets the stage for the transfer of some 19.7 million shares of Amazon.com Inc. to MacKenzie’s name. The Bezoses announced the split in January.

That 4 percent holding is valued at $38.3 billion, enough to place her 22nd on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people. Her former husband, the founder and chief executive officer of the world’s largest online retailer and web-services company, retains a 12 percent stake worth $114.8 billion and remains the world’s wealthiest person.

The court papers formalizing the divorce revealed little else about the terms of the separation. The couple filed a parenting plan for their children earlier this week. MacKenzie Bezos, a 49-year-old novelist, said in an April tweet that she gave Jeff Bezos, 55, all of her interests in the Washington Post and space-exploration company Blue Origin.

She also signed the Giving Pledge in May, promising to donate more than half of her fortune to philanthropy.

