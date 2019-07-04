Ash rises after a volcano eruption in Stromboli, Italy, Wednesdqy in this still image obtained from a social media video. | GERNOT WERNER GRUBER / VIA REUTERS

World

'Mushroom cloud': Volcano erupts on Italian island of Stromboli, starts fires

Reuters

ROME - A volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli erupted on Wednesday, throwing ash high into the sky and enveloping the popular tourist destination in smoke, the National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) said.

Rescue services said the eruption had started fires on the western side of the small Mediterranean island north of Sicily. Fire crews were being called in from nearby locations and a Canadair plane was already in action.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

“We saw the explosion from the hotel. There was a loud roar,” said Michela Favorito, who works in a hotel near Fico Grande, on the east side of the island.

“We plugged our ears and after this a cloud of ash swept over us. The whole sky is full of ash, a fairly large cloud,” she told Reuters.

Fiona Carter, a British tourist on the island of Panarea, some 27 km (17 miles) from Stromboli, heard the blast.

“We turned around to see a mushroom cloud coming from Stromboli. Everyone was in shock. Then red hot lava started running down the mountain towards the little village of Ginostra,” she told Reuters.

“The cloud got bigger, white and gray. It enveloped Ginostra and now the cloud has covered Stromboli entirely. Several boats set off for Stromboli,” she added.

INGV expert Stefano Branca told Reuters there had been a “paroxysmal eruption” on the island, when high-pressure magma explodes from a shallow, underground reservoir. “These are events of great intensity and quite rare,” he said.

Tourists often climb to the 924-meter (3,000-foot) summit of the volcano and peer into its crater, with small puffs of molten rock regularly blasted into the sky. It was not clear if anyone was on the crater at the time of the latest blast.

According to the geology.com website, Stromboli is one of the most active volcanoes on the planet and has been erupting almost continuously since 1932.

The island was the setting for a 1950 movie starring Ingrid Bergman and, with other islands in the Aeolian archipelago, has become a favorite location in recent decades for holiday homes for the rich and famous.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu speaks to ranking officers at the navy's Arctic base of Severomorsk, Russia, Wednesday. Some crew members have survived a fire that killed 14 sailors onboard one of the Russian navy's deep-sea research submersibles, the nation's defense minister said. Shoigu didn't specify how many crew members were rescued from Monday's fire, he just praised the vessel's crew for "heroic" action.
Russia defense chief says some crew members survived sub inferno
Some crew members have survived a fire that killed 14 sailors onboard one of the Russian navy's deep-sea research submersibles, the nation's defense minister said Wednesday. Sergei Shoigu...
U.S. President Donald Trump announces the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) as U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross looks on during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington last October.
Trump denies retreat on census citizenship question, contradicting own officials
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration had not dropped its efforts to add a contentious citizenship question to the 2020 U.S. census, contradicting statements made by his own o...
A member of the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Division, 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment based at Fort Stewart, Georgia, assists as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle is moved into place at the Lincoln Memorial ahead of a July Fourth celebration highlighting U.S. military might, in Washington Wednesday.
Trump casts himself, military, Republican VIPs as stars of July 4th pageant
U.S. military armored vehicles stood near Washington's majestic Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday as President Donald Trump pushed ahead with an elaborate Fourth of July production with him at the cent...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ash rises after a volcano eruption in Stromboli, Italy, Wednesdqy in this still image obtained from a social media video. | GERNOT WERNER GRUBER / VIA REUTERS This handout photo obtained from the twitter account of @FionaCarter and taken from the nearby island of Panarea shows the Stromboli volcano erupting Wednesday. | PHOTO BY FIONA CARTER / TWITTER ACCOUNT OF @FIONACARTER / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , ,