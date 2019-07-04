New Chitose Aiport is crowded with travelers on May 5 during the extended Golden Week holidays. | KYODO

Business

Consortium to enter talks with Japan land ministry on privately operating seven Hokkaido airports

JIJI

A consortium of companies are to enter exclusive talks with the land ministry over operating New Chitose and six other airports in Hokkaido, the ministry said Wednesday.

The move is part of plans to privatize the operations of New Chitose, Wakkanai, Kushiro, Hakodate, Asahikawa, Obihiro and Memanbetsu airports. They are currently operated by the central government or local authorities.

The consortium could start operating the seven airports in stages starting in 2020. It is expected to conclude a 30-year contract on the airport operations as early as October.

The consortium is led by Hokkaido Airport Terminal Co., the current operator of New Chitose Airport’s terminal buildings. It also includes Mitsubishi Estate Co., Tokyu Corp., the government-affiliated Development Bank of Japan, North Pacific Bank and Hokkaido Electric Power Co.

New Chitose Airport, which is close to Sapporo, is financially stable thanks to strong demand from business travelers and tourists. The six others are struggling.

The consortium aims to boost passenger numbers at the seven airports through measures such as developing sightseeing routes in Hokkaido.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The Samsung Electronics logo at one of the firms' office buildings in Seoul
Frustrated with South Korea, Japan greenlights curbs on smartphone and semiconductor supplies
Japanese measures to impose tighter export regulations on three chemicals vital to South Korea's manufacturing sector formally went into effect on Thursday, raising the prospects of the two coun...
The smartphone app 7pay, which allows users to make online payments at over 20,000 7-Eleven stores across the country
Users of 7-Eleven's mobile payment service lose total of ¥55 million after 900 accounts hacked
The operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores said Thursday that some 900 customers using its mobile payment service had lost a total of ¥55 million ($510,000) due to unauthorized access to their acc...
Otsuka Kagu Ltd. President Kumiko Otsuka briefs reporters in April.
Otsuka Kagu plans luxury futon sales campaign in Chinese market to turn fortunes around
Furniture retailer Otsuka Kagu Ltd. will accelerate efforts to develop sales channels in China to achieve a turnaround, President Kumiko Otsuka has said. In a recent interview, Otsuka said her c...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

New Chitose Aiport is crowded with travelers on May 5 during the extended Golden Week holidays. | KYODO

, , , , , , , , , , , ,