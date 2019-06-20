A migrant, rescued by the ferry Vronskiy off the Spanish coast in the Mediterranean Sea, walks as he is helped by Red Cross members after arriving at the port of Motril, southern Spain, Wednesday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

20 missing from migrant boat after ferry rescues 27 off Spanish coast

Reuters

MADRID - Spanish rescue services are searching for at least 20 people missing from a migrant boat found adrift in the Mediterranean after a passenger ferry rescued 27 people still aboard on Wednesday.

The number of migrants arriving in Europe by sea, already declining steadily since 2015, has fallen further this year as the European Union focuses increasingly on border control.

The migrant boat was reported missing on Tuesday with 49 people on board after setting off from northeastern Morocco, rescue services said. A passenger ship found the boat on Wednesday afternoon, rescuing 27 people, six of whom were evacuated by helicopter.

Irregular sea arrivals from the Middle East and North Africa have dropped from over 1 million in 2015 to a little over 140,000 people last year, United Nations data show. Fewer than 23,000 refugees and migrants have made it across the sea to Europe so far this year.

This week rights group the Council of Europe said the EU was violating international law with its increasingly restrictive stance on immigration and called on the bloc to step up sea rescues.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) asks a question as U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled "The Justice Department's Investigation of Russian Interference with the 2016 Presidential Election," on Capitol Hill in Washington May 1.
Majority worry about 2020 foreign meddling in U.S. election: AP-NORC poll
A majority of Americans are concerned that a foreign government might interfere in some way in the 2020 presidential election, whether by tampering with election results, stealing information or by...
A demonstrator holds a portrait of Edward Lacayo, who was arrested during the protests against Ortega's government last year, at a protest outside the La Modelo prison to demand the release of political prisoners in Tipitapa, Nicaragua, Wednesday.
Human Rights Watch accuses Nicaragua of torturing protesters, urges sanctions
Pro-government forces in Nicaragua committed human rights abuses including torture in suppressing recent protests against President Daniel Ortega, and top officials should face sanctions, Human Rig...
Kelly Craft, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations nominee for President Donald Trump, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (right), a Republican from Kentucky, arrive to a Senate Foreign Relations confirmation hearing in Washington on Wednesday. Craft was pressed on why she was away from her current post as envoy to Canada for more than 300 days since taking the job in October 2017.
Trump's coal-rich U.N. choice to step back from some climate talks
President Donald Trump's pick for ambassador to the United Nations promised Wednesday to allow climate diplomacy to move forward despite her family's fortune in coal. Kelly Craft, at a Senate he...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A migrant, rescued by the ferry Vronskiy off the Spanish coast in the Mediterranean Sea, walks as he is helped by Red Cross members after arriving at the port of Motril, southern Spain, Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,