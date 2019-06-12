A plastic bottle is seen floating in an Adriatic sea off the island Mljet, Croatia, in 2018. | REUTERS

Business

Bottled water giants back new global plan to cut plastic waste

Thomson Reuters Foundation

BARCELONA, SPAIN - The world’s biggest yoghurt maker, Danone, and food packaging giant, Tetra Pak, are among companies leading a global scheme to reduce plastic waste, launched on Tuesday, as public concern rises over the environmental damage caused by rubbish.

The 3R Initiative — also backed by Swiss food giant Nestle, which owns Perrier and Vittel bottled waters, and French utility Veolia — aims to reduce, recover and recycle more plastic waste by helping companies measure and reach pollution-cutting goals.

“We wanted to create a mechanism that could incentivize new and expanded collection and recycling of waste plastic,” said Julianne Baroody, a director at U.S.-based nonprofit Verra which will craft new standards for measuring plastic waste.

Companies are trying to improve their environmental record, as consumers become increasingly aware of the damaging impact of plastic, with millions of tonnes of food packaging and bottles ending up in landfills and oceans each year.

Baroody told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that Danone — which produces the popular mineral water brand Evian — had asked for help to meet its recycling targets.

Danone’s goal for 2025 is for every piece of its packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable, up from 77 percent of its plastic packaging in 2017, its website said.

Evian has also pledged to make all its plastic bottles from 100 percent recycled plastic by 2025, up from 25 percent at present.

The 3R initiative plans to create by 2021 tradable “plastic credits” to support recycling projects in developing nations, on similar lines to carbon offsets, although it aims to be more rigorous in setting rules for the credits, Baroody said.

Verra runs the world’s largest voluntary carbon credit market, which allows approved projects to turn their greenhouse gas emissions reductions into tradable credits, the group said on its website.

Projects that support recycling in developing countries will be vetted and registered and then issued with credits, according to the amount of plastic recovered or reused.

These could then be bought by large firms with goals like using 100% recycled plastic in their products, as many are tough to meet due to a lack of available materials and the transition time needed, Baroody said.

The money paid for the credits would go to the plastic projects, for example to improve conditions and pay for poor waste pickers and recyclers in Brazil.

More than a dozen pilot credit-issuing projects will be developed in “plastic leakage hot-spots” in Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia, the 3R Initiative said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A woman using a cellphone walks past T-Mobile and Sprint stores in New York in 2010. Published reports say a group of state attorneys general are planning a lawsuit to block a $26.5 billion merger of wireless carriers T-Mobile and Sprint. It's an unusual step ahead of a decision by federal antitrust authorities.
States sue to block $26.5 billion Sprint-T-Mobile deal, citing consumer harm
A group of state attorneys general led by New York and California filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday to block T-Mobile's $26.5 billion bid for Sprint, citing consumer harm. The state attorneys gene...
A customer looks at a smartphone at a store run by SoftBank Corp. in Tokyo last November.
Japan plans to cut mobile phone contract penalties to ¥1,000
JIJI The communications ministry presented a plan Tuesday to lower the maximum penalty for early termination of two-year mobile phone service contracts to ¥1,000. The propos...
Image Not Available
Summer bonuses at major Japanese firms down 2.52% from previous year
The average summer bonus at major Japanese companies this year declined 2.52 percent from a year earlier to ¥971,777, down for the first time in two years, an initial tally by the Japanese Business...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A plastic bottle is seen floating in an Adriatic sea off the island Mljet, Croatia, in 2018. | REUTERS A man uses an improvised banca to collect plastic materials in a polluted river in Manila in 2016. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,