Helicopter crashes onto roof of New York City skyscraper, killing one

NEW YORK - At least one person was killed when a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a building in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, emergency officials said.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) in rain and fog. Dozens of emergency vehicles swarmed the busy area around Seventh Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets, a few blocks north of Times Square.

The city fire department said on Twitter around 2:40 p.m. that one unidentified person was killed. Media reports said the person killed was the helicopter pilot.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was at the scene soon after the crash, told reporters that it appeared a helicopter attempted a forced emergency landing on the roof and that no one inside the building had been injured.

Melvin Douglas, 50, who was selling umbrellas on the street, said he heard a “rumble” when the helicopter crashed.

“I didn’t see it, but I felt it,” said Douglas. “Smoke was on top of the building.”

A fire that broke out on the roof was quickly brought under control, the fire department said. The building, the AXA Equitable Center, was evacuated after the crash.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the crash and continues to monitor the situation, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said.

