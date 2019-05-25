Strong quake shakes Chiba Prefecture, rattles Tokyo ahead of Trump visit

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Chiba Prefecture at 3:20 p.m. Saturday, the Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued.

The quake, which registered lower 5 on the Japanese intensity scale, hit the town of Chonan in the northeastern part of the prefecture, the agency said. Jolts with an intensity of 3 were also felt in central Tokyo, where it shook buildings, according to witnesses.

The quake occurred at depth of about 40 km, the agency said.

The earthquake came just hours ahead of the anticipated arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump in Tokyo for a state visit to Japan.