National

Strong quake shakes Chiba Prefecture, rattles Tokyo ahead of Trump visit

Kyodo, Staff Report

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Chiba Prefecture at 3:20 p.m. Saturday, the Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued.

The quake, which registered lower 5 on the Japanese intensity scale, hit the town of Chonan in the northeastern part of the prefecture, the agency said. Jolts with an intensity of 3 were also felt in central Tokyo, where it shook buildings, according to witnesses.

The quake occurred at depth of about 40 km, the agency said.

The earthquake came just hours ahead of the anticipated arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump in Tokyo for a state visit to Japan.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on April 26.
With Trump visit to Tokyo, Japan and U.S. look to hi...
U.S. President Donald Trump, who arrived in Tokyo on Saturday for a four-day state visit, will get down to business on Sunday with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — by playing golf and watching sumo. ...
Image Not Available
Japan's ruling bloc to delay submission of bill to r...
The ruling bloc has decided not to submit a bill to revise the country's referendum law to the ongoing ordinary Diet session, informed sources have said. The Liberal Democratic Party-led ...
Image Not Available
Japan bill banning parents from physically punishing...
A bill banning parents and guardians from physically punishing children is set to pass the Diet during the current session, after the ruling and opposition parties agreed on some modifications, ...