Okinawa residents head to polls for referendum on relocation of U.S. Futenma base to Henoko

Okinawa voters went to the polls Sunday for a prefecture-wide referendum on whether to relocate U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan to Henoko, a coastal area on the northeastern part of the main island.

Voters in all of Okinawa’s 41 cities, towns, and villages are being asked if they support the bilateral relocation plan, oppose it, or neither. Whichever choice garners the most votes among at least a fourth of the eligible voters, or roughly 290,000 people, must be respected by Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki and reported to the central government and the United States.

The first-of-its-kind referendum, however, is nonbinding, and the central government has said it will ignore the result and go ahead with the construction plan anyway.

Another focus of the referendum is the final turnout rate and whether it will be large enough to send a clear political message to Tokyo and Washington about how Okinawans view the decades-old relocation plan.

Early voting began on Feb. 15, and as of Sunday morning the turnout rate was about 20.5 percent.

If voters show they are clearly opposed, the result is likely to embolden the anti-base faction led by Gov. Tamaki and potentially lead to further efforts by the prefecture to use legal means to delay or halt construction. The central government began land reclamation work for the project in December.

The Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito had been hostile to the idea of a referendum, which was supported by Tamaki and the majority of the Okinawa Prefectural Assembly.

Last month, five LDP-friendly cities including Ginowan indicated they would not participate in the referendum unless the third option of “neither” was put on the ballot. They cited the complexity of the issue, saying it was not black and white for many of their residents.

After the referendum proponents agreed to include the “neither” option, the five cities agreed to participate, and the referendum took place in all 41 of Okinawa’s cities, towns and villages.

The first prefecture-wide referendum on the relocation plan is taking place about two decades after the United States and Japan agreed to relocate Futenma air base to Henoko, a contentious plan that has been stymied by entrenched opposition from Okinawan anti-base activists, politicians, bureaucrats and business leaders over the years.

In 1996, a nonbinding referendum was held on the more general issue of consolidating U.S. military bases in Okinawa. While 53 percent of eligible voters cast ballots in favor of consolidation, over a third abstained.

In 1997, another nonbinding referendum was held in Nago specifically for the relocation plan. A majority opposed relocation, but the plan moved forward anyway.

Since taking office in 2012, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration has insisted, in line with previous LDP administrations, that the Henoko plan is the only option for relocating Futenma.