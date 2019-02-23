Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a policy speech to lawmakers in the Lower House of the Diet on Jan. 28. | REUTERS

National / Politics

Abe becomes prime minister with fourth-longest total tenure

JIJI

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday replaced Shigeru Yoshida as the government leader with the fourth-longest total tenure.

Abe’s total tenure, including his 12-month first term to September 2007, has reached 2,617 days, surpassing Yoshida’s total of 2,616 days between 1946 and 1954.

Abe’s tenure now trails Taro Katsura’s 2,886 days across three stints between 1901 and 1913, Eisaku Sato’s 2,798 days between 1964 and 1972, and Hirobumi Ito’s 2,720 days spread across four stints between 1885 and 1901.

All of the top four are from Yamaguchi Prefecture or its predecessor, the Choshu domain.

“I’ll continue to do my best each day,” Abe told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters at a news conference that the achievement was a result of making efforts on every issue.

“We’ll keep listening to Japanese people’s voices and responding to each issue sincerely,” the top government spokesman said.

Abe’s first administration lasted only 366 days.

However, he established a long-term administration after returning to the post in December 2012.

If Abe stays on, his total term in office will surpass that of Ito on June 7 this year, that of Sato, his granduncle, on Aug. 24, and that of Katsura on Nov. 20, which would make him the country’s longest-serving prime minister.

Other than Abe, Yoshida is the only postwar leader who returned after leaving the post.

Yoshida signed the San Francisco peace treaty and the original Japan-U.S. security treaty in 1951.

He also worked to establish the 1947 Constitution, creating the foundations of modern Japan.

Abe is calling for legitimizing the Self-Defense Forces, launched in 1954 under the Yoshida-led administration, by amending the war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Donald Keene
Donald Keene, lauded scholar of Japanese literature, dies at 96
Prominent U.S.-born Japanese literature scholar Donald Keene, who introduced a roster of talented writers from Japan to the world, died of cardiac arrest at a Tokyo hospital on Sunday. He was 96. ...
Well-wishers sign greeting books honoring the 30th anniversary of the enthronement of Emperor Akihito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Sunday.
Emperor reflects on 'endlessly long' quest to pin down role, and Japan's past and future, after 3...
Emperor Akihito said Sunday he has dedicated the past 30 years of his reign to an "endlessly long" quest to fathom out his role as the symbol of the state, expressing hopes that his successors will...
Local efforts to clean up the Hozu River in Kameoka, Kyoto Prefecture, started in the 1990s and continue today.
As the world drowns in plastic, Kameoka in Kyoto and other cities across Japan fight back
Plastic pollution in the ocean has become one of the world's most urgent environmental problems. Footage of vast fields of floating plastic debris between California and Hawaii — now commonly known...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a policy speech to lawmakers in the Lower House of the Diet on Jan. 28. | REUTERS

,