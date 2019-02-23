Business / Tech

Robotic Kannon unveiled at Kyoto temple

JIJI

KYOTO - A robot modeled after Kannon Bodhisattva and designed to explain the teachings of Buddha in plain terms was unveiled to the media at Kodaiji Temple in the city of Kyoto on Saturday.

In a dimly lit hall of the temple, the robot — named Mindar — gave a speech on the Heart Sutra and humanity while fantastical music played, with English and Chinese subtitles projected on the wall.

An official linked to the temple in Kyoto’s Higashiyama Ward expressed hope that the robot will “help people who usually have little connection with Buddhism have an interest” in the religion.

Mindar, which is about 195 centimeters tall and weighs 60 kilograms, was produced by Tokyo-based A-Lab Co. Its body is made mainly of aluminum, with silicone used for its face and hands.

“If an image of Buddha speaks, teachings of Buddhism will probably be easier to understand,” Tensho Goto, chief steward of Kodaiji Temple, told a news conference. “We want many people to come to see (the robot) to think about the essence of Buddhism.”

The robot will be shown to the public between March 8 and May 6.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The Financial Services Agency's deregulation plan is aimed at promoting the market entry of companies featuring fintech services utilizing advanced information technology.
Japan's Financial Services Agency plans deregulation of nonbank money transfers
The Financial Services Agency plans to allow nonbank firms to handle money transfers of over ¥1 million, sources have said. The planed moved is aimed at promoting the market entry o...
Image Not Available
Warning issued over large-scale attacks on internet infrastructure
Key parts of the internet infrastructure face large-scale attacks that threaten the global system of web traffic, the internet's address keeper warned Friday. The Internet Corporation for Assign...
Image Not Available
Nissan panel to propose giving outside directors majority on its board
A Nissan Motor Co. governance committee will likely propose that outside directors make up a majority of the board in a bid to ensure more transparency following the arrest of former boss Carlos...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A robot modeled after Kannon Bodhisattva is unveiled to the media at Kodaiji Temple in the city of Kyoto on Saturday. | KYODO

, , ,