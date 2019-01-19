John Richardson | AP

National

Amid diplomatic row, U.S. Navy chief calls on Japan and South Korea to hold constructive talks

JIJI

U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson has called for constructive discussions between Japan and South Korea to improve relations, with a view toward promoting freedom of navigation, as the two countries continue to be at loggerheads over an alleged radar lock-on incident last month.

“We continue to encourage all parties to work together” in order to resolve differences, Richardson told media organizations Friday, referring to the relationship among the United States, South Korea and Japan.

He expressed hopes for dialogue that will put the three countries “in a unity of effort to promote freedom on the seas.”

Such dialogue should be held “to promote long-term healing and reconciliation” and “in an atmosphere of mutual trust so that we could have a long-term benefit,” he added.

Japan’s relations with South Korea are deteriorating following a string of events. Among them is an incident in which a South Korean destroyer allegedly directed a fire-control radar at a Japanese patrol plane in the Sea of Japan on Dec. 20, an act that Seoul denies.

On the situation in the Taiwan Strait, where China has been increasing pressure on Taiwan, Richardson said, “We remain opposed to any kind of unilateral action from either side of the strait that’d change the status quo.”

“We don’t see really any kind of limitation on whatever type of ships could pass those waters,” he said, indicating that a U.S. aircraft carrier could sail through the strait.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Yoshitaka Yamamoto (center, second row) stands in front of the University of Tokyo's Yasuda Auditorium with other students during its occupation in the late 1960s.
The University of Tokyo riots of 1968-69: A photographer remembers the final days of resistance
Riot police at the University of Tokyo haul off a man wearing a white helmet, cuffed hands clasped above his bowed head. His expression is a mixture of resignation and defiance, but the fine detail...
Nuclear woes: The Tokyo Shimbun reported on Jan. 5 that Hitachi Chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi believes Japan does not have the right environment for renewable energy.
Hitachi chief's remarks on nuclear industry spark debate
On Jan. 1, Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), held press interviews on the outlook of the business community and, at one point, the discussion turned to nucle...
Going flat: Beer accounted for 71 percent of nationwide alcohol consumption in 1989, but just 31.3 percent in 2016.
Tolerant attitudes make Japan a drinker's paradise
If any doubts existed that Japanese people are exceptionally tolerant toward the imbibing of alcohol, those were erased in 2014, when the Pew Center, as part of its Global Attitudes Project, survey...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

John Richardson | AP

, ,