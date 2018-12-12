Taro Kono has no comment on Russia-held islands ahead of possible WWII treaty talks
Taro Kono has no comment on Russia-held islands ahead of possible WWII treaty talks

JIJI

Foreign Minister Taro Kono, at a press conference Tuesday, did not answer any questions over the four Russian-held Northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Japan.

Kono’s silence was apparently aimed at avoiding causing a stir over proposed negotiations with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on matters to be cleared for concluding a bilateral peace treaty, including the longstanding territorial row over the islands, which were seized by Soviet forces near the end of World War II.

“Next question, please,” Kono said when he was asked about his view on the claim by Lavrov that Russia legally occupies the four islands.

He declined to answer three related questions made other reporters later by repeating the same phrase.

After a reporter complained about his refusal to answer questions on the Russian-held islands, Kono said, “I want to create a proper environment for negotiations” to conclude the treaty with Russia to officially end World War II hostilities between the two countries.

At their meeting in Argentina on Dec. 1, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed that Kono and Lavrov will be responsible for the peace treaty negotiations and that the foreign ministers will hold their talks ahead of Abe’s planned visit to Russia next month.

Criticizing Kono’s ignorance of questions at the news conference, Kiyomi Tsujimoto, parliamentary affairs chief of the main opposition force, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said in the Diet building that Kono “is worse than U.S. President (Donald) Trump and disqualified to be foreign minister.”

