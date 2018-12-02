Seven-Eleven Japan asks all Tokyo stores to get rid of ashtray receptacles
Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has asked its franchise convenience stores in Tokyo to remove all ashtray receptacles set up outside their outlets. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Seven-Eleven Japan asks all Tokyo stores to get rid of ashtray receptacles

JIJI

Leading convenience store chain Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has asked franchise outlets in Tokyo to remove ashtray receptacles from the store premises, it was learned Sunday.

Seven-Eleven Japan, a unit of retail giant Seven & i Holdings Co., will decide whether to take the step nationwide after examining the results at the Tokyo outlets, informed sources said.

The move comes as many customers are complaining about passive smoking and an increasing number of restaurants in Japan are introducing smoking bans, according to the sources.

Seven-Eleven Japan has some 2,700 stores in the capital, including about 1,000 with ashtray receptacles standing in front of the shops. The request for removal was made to those 1,000 stores about a month ago, the sources said.

While the request is not binding, since the ashtray receptacles belong to the stores, outlets that agreed have posted written notices to shoppers and will remove them starting on Monday, according to the sources.

No ashtray receptacles are installed at stores directly run by Seven-Eleven Japan in Tokyo.

Seven-Eleven Japan sells tobacco at more than 90 percent of its stores across the country, accounting for about 20 percent of its overall sales.

Many outlets have installed the receptacles to promote sales as some customers buy tobacco and smoke in front of the stores after making purchases. The receptacles are also intended to prevent nearby areas from being littered with cigarette butts.

It remains unclear whether ashtray receptacles will be removed from all Seven-Eleven Japan outlets, pundits said, noting that convenience stores in suburban areas, especially those with parking spaces, are often used as rest areas by customers.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Greg Kelly
Carlos Ghosn's close aide Greg Kelly drafted documents on deferred pay: sources
Greg Kelly, a close aide of ousted Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, had prepared over the span of several years documents outlining plans for the top executive to receive part of his pay ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires on Friday.
Trump puts Japan in crosshairs after trade truce with China
Now that U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to a cease-fire with Chinese leader Xi Jinping over a trade war between their countries, Trump appears certain to shift his focus toward crafting ...
WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo is welcomed by Argentine President Mauricio Macri at Costa Salguero in Buenos Aires during the G20 summit on Friday.
G20 summit backs WTO reform ahead of Trump-Xi trade talks
The leaders of the world's largest economies on Saturday backed an overhaul of the global body that regulates international trade disputes, ahead of high-stakes talks between U.S. President Donald ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has asked its franchise convenience stores in Tokyo to remove all ashtray receptacles set up outside their outlets. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,