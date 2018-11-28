Wall Street Journal says Carlos Ghosn enduring ‘bizarre inquisition’ in Japan
This photo taken in June shows a four-tatami-mat room at the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo's Katsushika Ward, where ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has been detained. | POOL / VIA KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Wall Street Journal says Carlos Ghosn enduring ‘bizarre inquisition’ in Japan

JIJI

NEW YORK – Ousted Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn is enduring a “bizarre inquisition” in Japan, a Wall Street Journal editorial said Tuesday.

He has been “held in detention for days without being charged, interrogated by prosecutors without a lawyer present, and fired from his post amid media leaks claiming he’s guilty of financial malfeasance,” the U.S. business daily wrote.

“Communist China? No, capitalist Japan, where … Ghosn is enduring a bizarre inquisition,” said the editorial printed in the paper’s Tuesday edition and headlined “The Ghosn Inquisition.”

Japan’s judicial system allows detention of suspects for up to 23 days without charges being filed.

“Such treatment is more appropriate for a yakuza mobster than an international CEO with no previous record of fraud or self-dealing,” the editorial said.

The allegations that he underreported his pay in Nissan securities reports are “odd in that Nissan should long have been aware” of the practice, the article noted.

It indicated that behind the arrest was friction between Nissan and its top shareholder and alliance partner, Renault SA.

“You don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to look at these events and wonder if they are part of a larger effort to end Mr. Ghosn’s plan to merge Nissan with Renault,” said the editorial.

It added that without more transparency in investigations, “the Nissan ambush will stand as a black mark on Japanese business.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Foreign tourists visit the Shinsekai district of Osaka, famous for the Tsutenkaku tower, on Monday.
Osaka to launch smartphone app providing disaster info for foreign tourists ahead of Expo
A government bureau in Osaka is set to launch a service next year to that will allow foreign tourists to access disaster information via smartphones, ahead of the 2025 World Expo in the city. Th...
Image Not Available
Founder of staffing firm Goodwill Group gets suspended sentence for speeding
The founder of now-defunct temporary staffing agency Goodwill Group Inc. was sentenced Wednesday to three months in prison, suspended for two years, for driving on Tokyo's Metropolitan Expressway a...
Transport ministry officials enter the headquarters of ANA Wings Co. at Haneda airport Wednesday to begin a three-day search at the airline.
ANA Wings searched over preflight drinking on same day JAL unit pilot found to be over limit
An All Nippon Airways Co. unit was searched Wednesday, the same day that a pilot with a Japan Airlines Co. unit was found to have consumed alcohol over the company's limit, amid a growing scandal o...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This photo taken in June shows a four-tatami-mat room at the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo's Katsushika Ward, where ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has been detained. | POOL / VIA KYODO This photo taken in June shows a four-tatami-mat room at the Tokyo Detention House in Tokyo's Katsushika Ward, where ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has been detained. | POOL / VIA KYODO

, , , , ,