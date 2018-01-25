New Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to make first visit to Japan in February

Uber Technologies Inc.’s Dara Khosrowshahi has scheduled his first visit to Asia since taking over as chief executive officer amid questions about the ride-hailing giant’s future in the region.

Khosrowshahi will visit Japan and India during the week of Feb. 19 to meet business and government leaders, said Uber spokesman Chris Brummitt. The CEO will discuss ways in which the U.S. company can serve riders, drivers and cities.

Since taking over last summer, the CEO has been on a charm offensive to improve Uber’s image after a series of controversies that led to the ouster of his predecessor, Travis Kalanick. Khosrowshahi has said the company must work more closely with regulators rather than taking the more combative approach favored by his predecessor.

The company recently finalized a deal that makes SoftBank Group Corp. its largest shareholder, prompting speculation it will play a consolidating role in Asia, where Uber competes head to head with India’s Ola and Southeast Asia’s Grab.

Rajeev Misra, a SoftBank executive joining Uber’s board, suggested in a recent interview that Uber focus on core markets such as the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Australia. In an interview in Davos this week, Khosrowshahi disagreed, saying the company would be “leaning forward” to expand.