Pope issues anti-war photo featuring victims of Nagasaki atomic bombing

Pope Francis has issued a card showing a 1945 photo of victims of the U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki in a warning against war.

According to media reports, the Pope asked that the card be distributed with the words “the fruit of war” written on the back.

The photo captures a boy carrying his dead brother on his shoulders while waiting in line at a crematorium.

A portion of the photo’s caption says the young boy’s sadness is expressed only in his gesture of biting his lips. The photo was reported to have been taken by a U.S. military photographer.

The atomic bomb was dropped on Aug. 9, 1945, in the closing days of World War II, three days after the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima.