Japan looks to welcome fourth-generation Japanese living abroad

The Justice Ministry is considering giving residency status to fourth-generation Japanese immigrants in Latin America and elsewhere, a move that would allow them to work in Japan long term, officials have said.

Fourth-generation immigrants between the ages of 18 and 30 would be granted the status of residence for special activities — currently given to foreign researchers and nonprofessional athletes — if the proposal is adopted. The status would allow them to stay and work in Japan for up to five years.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa agreed on the plan at a meeting on Monday.

The ministry will solicit public comments on the measure next month so that it could be introduced by the end of March, according to the officials.

The status would be given to immigrants with some Japanese-language skills. They would be required to renew their status regularly, probably about once a year.

At present, second- and third-generation Japanese immigrants abroad are allowed to work in Japan as long-term residents.

As for fourth-generation immigrants, the current rules allow only unmarried minors living with their third-generation parents to stay in Japan long term.

Abe told a Diet committee last month that the government will launch a program designed to aid human resources development. He said the program will also help boost ties with other nations.