As we move into April, you’re likely to hear one specific greeting word more often than usual: 初めまして (hajimemashite). This is the word you use when you’re meeting someone for the first time, and since the 新年度 (shinnendo, new fiscal/school year) starts in April, there’s a chance that you’ll need to use this word with new colleagues.

The 初対面 (shotaimen, first meeting) in Japanese can be tricky, particularly at work, so let’s take a look at how people greet each other in the following example between new colleagues. The conversation will use formal Japanese:

スミス: はじめまして。スミスと申します。カナダから来ました。よろしくお願いします。