Most of what we know about humans living to very old age is based on faulty data, according to one researcher, including the science behind so-called blue zones famous for having a high proportion of people over 100.

The desire to live as long as possible has driven a booming lifestyle industry selling supplements, books, tech and tips to those wanting to learn the secrets of the world's oldest people.

But Saul Justin Newman, a researcher at University College London's Center for Longitudinal Studies, says that most extreme old age data "is junk to a really shocking degree."