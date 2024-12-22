Matsusaka is not famous as a tourist destination. For most travelers, this city 100 kilometers south of Nagoya is just a way station en route to the sacred shrines of Ise or the rugged, scenic coastline of the Shima Peninsula.

Even so, Matsusaka’s name enjoys widespread recognition across Japan, especially among connoisseurs of high-end beef. The premium wagyu produced in this corner of Mie Prefecture is rated every bit as highly as the better-known meat from Kobe.

Needless to say, shabu-shabu hot pot and other beef dishes remain the primary draw for those who do stop to eat in Matsusaka. But in recent years, another name has been reinforcing the city’s place on Japan’s dining map: Shibousai Kitagawa, a one-of-a-kind restaurant on the edge of town that offers a very distinctive take on Chinese cuisine.