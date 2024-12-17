This time of the year, holiday cheer is in the air with staple クリスマス (Kurisumasu, Christmas) songs from ワム! (Wamu!, Wham!) and マライア・キャリー (Maraia Kyarī, Mariah Carey) being played almost nonstop to Japanese shoppers.

J-pop has its share of holiday tunes, too. Tracks like “クリスマス・イブ” (Kurisumasu Ibu, Christmas Eve) by 山下達郎 (Yamashita Tatsuro, Tatsuro Yamashita) and “恋人がサンタクロース” (Koibito ga Santa Kurōsu, My Baby Santa Claus) by 松任谷由美 (Matsutōya Yumi, Yumi Matsutoya), however, focus more on the romance of the holiday.

Receiving an 贈り物 (okurimono, gift) is always delightful, no matter who it’s from. But giving can sometimes be a more satisfactory reward, and one great example of a 慈善活動 (jizen katsudō, philanthropic activity) that I recommend making a 寄付 (kifu, donation) to is for ブックサンタ (Bukku Santa, Book Santa).