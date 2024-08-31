What started as a day in the park or fun at the beach has landed you with a red, burning, peeling, itchy battle wound that makes you wonder if humans were actually meant to live on Earth at all.

Sunburns are a major cause of skin cancer and premature aging. According to some studies, five or more sunburns more than double your chances of developing deadly melanoma, and the chances of a burn increase the higher the UV index that day — a constant concern given Japan’s extended and amplified summer heat.

Whether you’re someone with deep or olive-toned skin or a pasty vampire like me, all sun exposure causes damage. Even tanned skin indicates harm to the epidermis, dermis, and, most importantly, your skin’s DNA.