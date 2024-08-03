If you were bold enough to brave the 38 degree Celsius heat during one of Kyoto’s hottest months, you’d be privy to partaking in BitSummit, one of the largest indie game shows in Japan. How much longer BitSummit can stay truly indie, though, is up for debate.

In its 12th year, the July 19-21 event’s ambition was evident in this year’s aptly chosen theme “BitSummit Drift.” Different to previous editions, 2024 saw BitSummit occupy two floors of the Miyako Messe Exhibition Center with around 270 different companies exhibiting. The proof of BitSummit’s growth is in the numbers. Total attendees across all three days hit close to 40,000 people — an increase of 61% compared to 2023.

As the size and caliber of the event has departed somewhat from its indie roots, the question looms as to whether its current trajectory continues to be true to its original indie spirit.