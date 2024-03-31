We all have the innate knowledge that, where possible, it’s best to avoid processed foods. The conundrum is that much of what we buy is precisely so we don’t have to do any processing ourselves.

As neuroendocrinologist Robert Lustig explains, all food labels should be treated as warning labels. When choosing what to buy, my trick is to identify those products that embody the most time-saving benefits, while at the same time remaining closest to their original form. A surefire way to do this is to find the commodities with the shortest ingredient lists. In doing so, you ensure that any additives are of your choosing.

Farmers markets can be amazing, but they can’t be relied upon for all our needs. For affordable and adaptable ingredients, supermarket chain Gyomu Super can be an unexpectedly valuable resource.