The Game Awards celebrated the technical and artistic achievements of the video game industry last Thursday night, ending with the naming of the role-playing adventure Baldur’s Gate 3 as game of the year.

It was the crowning achievement for a game based on Dungeons & Dragons that largely stayed under the radar during its six years in development by Belgian company Larian Studios. But its summer release — 23 years after its predecessor — captivated gamers, who celebrated a robust character creator, deep narrative and branching paths that made it seem as though anything was possible in its fictional universe of vampires and elves.

Baldur’s Gate 3, which is available on the PC and the PlayStation 5 and is coming to the Xbox Series X|S, also went home with several other awards, including those for best role-playing game, best performance and best multiplayer.