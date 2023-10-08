Censu has the makings of a perfect “third place” — a social venue separate from home and work where people can gather and mingle.

Located near the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo’s Jingumae neighborhood, the two-story modern izakaya (Japanese pub), which opened in late July, has become a favorite among locals and international visitors alike for just this reason. Beyond the sliding door, the warm and welcoming wood interior, with pop accents like skull-print houndstooth pillows, brings together wabi-sabi aesthetics with a hipster-hangout vibe. The convivial hum of conversation punctuated by the clinking of glasses, melds with a soundtrack of 1990s hip-hop as chefs ply their trade in the small open kitchen behind the counter.

Though contemporary izakaya are a dime a dozen in the capital, Censu stands out in part for its thoughtfully curated list of natural wines. Founder Shun Sato fell in love with the drink while working in Australia, and he counts Staring at the Sun, a funky and floral orange wine from Central Victoria, as one of his favorite tipples. You can order by the glass or the bottle, but the restaurant also offers wine-pairing courses, selected by general manager Miki Konatsu, to accompany the tasting menus of small plates served on the first floor.