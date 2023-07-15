After more than three years, Tokyo International Airport at Haneda will reopen its Terminal 2 facility on July 19 for international flights, connecting the airport with Taipei, London, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Ahead of the reopening, All Nippon Airways took press members for a tour of its check-in counters and lounges in the Terminal 2 facility. The carrier will operate five passenger flights on four routes, from Terminal 2, moving them from Terminal 3.

Terminal 2 had been reserved for domestic flights until the facility opened in late March 2020 to accommodate the airport’s increased international flight slots. However, the terminal was closed down just two weeks after opening due to a worldwide plunge in travel demand brought on by the spread of COVID-19.