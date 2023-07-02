It’s summer, which means it’s time for cold noodles.

Although similar dishes exist in other countries, such as South Korea’s naengmyeon, Japan has arguably the biggest variety of cold noodle dishes to help combat the sweltering heat of summer. All types, from Chinese-style noodles to udon to sōmen, are eaten cold. Amongst these, soba noodles may have the longest history of being eaten cold.

During the Edo Period (1603-1868), food stalls catering to the people of Edo (the pre-modern name for Tokyo) sprang up all over town. Edo had a large population of single men due to the samurai who were assigned to the residences of their regional lords and typically lived away from their families. Single men from other social classes who came to the big city to seek their fortunes also swelled the ranks of diners who normally wouldn’t cook for themselves.