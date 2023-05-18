The Environment Ministry is close to completing the eradication of invasive mongooses from Amami-Oshima Island, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site in Kagoshima Prefecture.
The mongooses were originally introduced to reduce the population of poisonous habu snakes on the island, but turned out to be preying on the island’s rare endemic species.
According to Shintaro Abe, head of the Amamigunto National Park office, about 30 mongooses were released in the city of Naze, now Amami, in 1979.
