Children’s Day is May 5 and one symbol associated with the holiday is the koinobori, a colorful carp-styled windsock. The carp symbolizes strength and success, since, according to a Chinese legend, a carp that swims upstream against particularly strong currents and waterfalls becomes a dragon.

If you don’t have the means to put up your own koinobori, you can bring that symbolism to the kitchen table in a fun way. Since this recipe only uses cooked ingredients, it’s also easy on young palates who might not like raw fish. There are many components, but it’s quite simple to assemble — the most difficult part may be breaking apart all your hard work to eat it.

Serves 3 to 4

Prep and cook time: 1 hour

Assembly time: 30 minutes