Nagoya – A roughly 6-meter-tall mannequin near Nagoya Station in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, that is loved by locals will turn 50 on Friday.

The “Nana-chan” statue outside the main store of Meitetsu Department Store Co. has been attracting attention for half a century. As a “member” of the store operator’s public relations department, she has been dressed in swimsuits, dresses and kimonos, depending on the season.

Towering over shoppers, the 6-meter mannequin known as 'Nana-chan' was first installed in 1978 and has grown into a local symbol of Nagoya. | COURTESY OF MEITETSU
