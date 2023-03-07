  • Copies of 'Cyberpunk: Peach John' are unpacked at the office of Shinchosha publishing in Tokyo. The futuristic contraptions and creatures in 'Cyberpunk: Peach John' were rendered by Midjourney, a viral AI tool. | PHILIP FONG / AFP-JIJI
    Copies of "Cyberpunk: Peach John" are unpacked at the office of Shinchosha publishing in Tokyo. The futuristic contraptions and creatures in "Cyberpunk: Peach John" were rendered by Midjourney, a viral AI tool. | PHILIP FONG / AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

The author of a sci-fi manga about to hit shelves in Japan admits he has “absolutely zero” drawing talent, so turned to artificial intelligence to create the dystopian saga.

All the futuristic contraptions and creatures in “Cyberpunk: Peach John” were intricately rendered by Midjourney, a viral AI tool that has sent the art world into a spin, along with others such as Stable Diffusion and DALL-E 2.

As Japan’s first fully AI-drawn manga, the work has raised questions over the threat technology could pose to jobs and copyright in the nation’s multibillion-dollar comic book industry.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW