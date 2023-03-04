  • The final nail has come to the Electronic Entertainment Expo's coffin, putting an effective end to a landmark event in gaming history. | REUTERS
This is how the world’s most influential games convention ends — not with a bang but with a whimper.

On Jan. 31, IGN reported that Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft had each decided that they wouldn’t appear as exhibitors at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) scheduled for June. That means nearly a third of the global video game market has determined that even a modest presence at this one-time fixture of the gaming news calendar is no longer worth their money or their time.

In short: E3 is dead, and there’s no bringing it back.

