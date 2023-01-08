When it’s cold outside, that means it’s nabe (hot pot) season.

There is nothing as comforting as gathering around a table with a steaming hot pot simmering away in the middle as everyone picks out freshly cooked meat and vegetables — and then adds more.

This hot pot recipe takes inspiration from the sumo world. “Chanko” is the term used in sumo vernacular for their meals, and chanko-nabe is a big hot pot packed with healthy vegetables and protein served at all sumo stables. Chickens were traditionally favored by the wrestlers over four-legged animals because they stand on two feet and are considered good luck (falling on your hands is a loss in sumo, after all).