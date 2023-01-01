As the Year of the Tiger comes to an end on Jan. 21 and the Year of the Rabbit begins, we can expect an abrupt change of pace as we say goodbye to the roaring tiger and hello to the milder rabbit.

Both anatomically and behaviorally, tigers and rabbits could hardly be more different. The same is true for their corresponding zodiac years, according to astrologists.

The rabbit is historically known as the gentlest and most tender of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, the traditional classification scheme based on the lunar calendar that assigns an animal and its attributes to each year.