  • Singapore just passed a new law on how far social media content can go. | BLOOMBERG
  • AFP-JIJI

Singapore – Singapore passed legislation on Wednesday empowering authorities to order social media platforms Facebook, TikTok and others to remove “egregious content” such as those promoting self-harm, sexual exploitation, terrorism and hate.

The law tightens regulation of social media in the city-state, where rights groups have accused the government of using legislation to stifle free expression.

