  • Giant pandas Lan Lan and Kang Kang are shown to the public at Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens in November 1972 after arriving from China the previous month. | KYODO
Giant pandas at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo still boast strong popularity among people of all ages in Japan, 50 years after the arrival of the first pandas in the country.

Shortly after then-Japanese Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka and then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai signed a Japan-China joint communique on Sept. 19, 1972, an announcement was made that the Chinese side would send two giant pandas to celebrate the normalization of bilateral ties.

