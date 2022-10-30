  • Bring these to your next birthday potluck or make them for your New Year's Eve party for an auspicious bite. | ELIZABETH ANDOH
    Bring these to your next birthday potluck or make them for your New Year's Eve party for an auspicious bite. | ELIZABETH ANDOH
  • SHARE

When Japanese cooks want to make their food appear especially festive, they often include auspicious motifs in their menus.

Vegetables carved to resemble cranes and tortoises, animals symbolizing longevity, are favorite options for anniversary and wedding banquets. Garnishing a broth with knotted stalks of mitsuba (Japanese parsley) conveys togetherness; the knots and ties often appear as items on menus for commemorative events.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW