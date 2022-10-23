  • A dish of saba (mackerel) fermented in a mixture of rice bran, salt, kombu and water, heshiko is a challenging bite for first-timers. | OWEN ZIEGLER
Hitoshi Hokamura is a lifelong lover of fermented foods, known in Japanese as hakkō shokuhin, and their long, central legacy in the country’s cuisine. He isn’t, however, blinded by the past.

“Japan is advanced when it comes to food technologies,” Hokamura, a one-time tech developer and self-described “food tech evangelist” tells me from a shop and mini-museum on hakkō (fermentation) in downtown Toyama. “But you shouldn’t be too proud of it. When new technology comes, you know, the market changes quickly.”

