    The humble smartphone has been chosen as the medium to bring ancient Buddhist scriptures and guidance to the masses, via the AI Buddha tool. | GETTY IMAGES
What is the meaning of happiness? Why not ask AI Buddha, a tool made by Japanese researchers that brings spiritual guidance from ancient scriptures to your smartphone.

The software, codeveloped by a team of religion and computing academics at Kyoto University, has been programmed to memorize around 1,000 teachings from Buddhist texts such as the Sutta Nipata and Dhammapada.

